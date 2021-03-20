Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who contributed to success of Edmonds International Women’s Day

Dear Editor,

While the pandemic kept us from having an in-person event, I am proud to share that we were able to have a very successful Edmonds International Women’s Day this year. In a sense, we were able to plan an even bigger event, with more local voices highlighted and a lineup of influential women in the world of professional sports.

This was not an easy feat, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many individuals and local businesses who helped make this two-day event possible:

Education panelists Ranice Innocent, Erica Miner, and Dr. Helene Wright

Philanthropy and Volunteerism panelists Cynthia Andrews, Alicia Crank, Dawn Hamid, and Tina Wilson

Mental Health panelists Kaylee Allen, Perry Janssen, Melody Murray, Erin Staadecker, and Jael Weinberg

Women In Sports panelists Mari Horita- Seattle Kraken, Amy Sprangers- Seattle Seahawks, Stacy Rost- 710 ESPN, Sue Bird- 4x WNBA Champion, Dawn Trudeau- Seattle Storm, and Jessamyn McIntyre, Q13 FOX Seattle

Event Sponsors: Dori Glass / Six Degrees Team Nancy Ekrem / DME CPA Group Megan Wolfe / Girls on the Run Snohomish County Jamie Flaxman Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain Pam Stuller / Walnut Street Coffee David Kaufer / Kaufer DMC Beth Sanger / Ombu Salon + Spa Karin Butler / Hunniwater Carol Anne Lee / Chef Dane Catering AAUW Edmonds SnoKing (WA) Branch Teresa Wippel / My Edmonds News Diane Buckshnis, Michelle Carroll, Carin Chase, Kristen Cline, Elizabeth Crouch, Heather Damron, Luke Distelhorst, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Kelly Merrill, Denise Miller, Susan Paine, and Linda Tosti-Lane



Anyone who is interested in viewing the sessions can do so by visiting www.facebook.com/IWDEdmonds.

Alicia Crank

Edmonds