Letter to the editor: The Perrinville Woods beg to be preserved

Editor:

This 4.95-acre woodland is privately owned. The owner has proposed a 14-home subdivision for this property. That proposal, however, has been put on hold as the city approved a moratorium on all subdivisions while they finish updating the city tree code.

The property has a unique natural terrain of deep ravines and steep slopes and rather than being developed would best serve the community if it was purchased for conservation purposes.

Preserving this urban forest in its natural state would keep the Perrinville Creek’s drainage and headwaters from being impacted by any housing development. It would also protect a wooded wildlife corridor that is important for both resident wildlife and migratory birds.

I personally have no idea if the landowner would be interested in selling the woods or what value he places on the property. My only purpose of this letter is to make an 11th-hour appeal for some individual(s) or organization to consider the possibility of acquiring the property for conservation purposes.

Preserving this property could establish someone’s legacy for having made a difference in protecting one of the last undeveloped and unique woodlands in Edmonds. Anyone choosing to create such a lasting legacy would be making an important environmental contribution to future generations.

There are several agencies such as Natural Resource and Habitat Conservation and the State of Washington Recreation and Conservation Office plus the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program that may assist in habitat conservation. Land trusts, like the Trust for Public Land, Inc. and the Nature Conservancy will also acquire and hold land for eventual acquisition by a public agency.

It would be of great service to the residents of the city of Edmonds if you or someone you know has the interest and desire to pursue the acquisition of the woods.

Hopefully, somehow, someway, the woods can be saved from being clear-cut and graded beyond recognition.

Duane Farmen

Seaview neighborhood resident