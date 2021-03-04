March 19 deadline for ‘The Best Book I Ever Read’ poster exhibit

The deadline is Friday, March 19, to submit posters for The Best Book I Ever Read poster contest, sponsored by the City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) and Friends of the Edmonds Library. The exhibit promotes literacy and visual art for third-grade-age students residing in Edmonds.

Any third-grade student residing in Edmonds, or who attends a school within the city limits of Edmonds and who submits a poster, will be entered into a raffle for one of 20, $10 gift certificates to the Edmonds Bookshop.

All posters submitted are displayed in an online gallery on the program’s website. Raffle winners’ posters will be exhibited outside on the Frances Anderson Center Playfield fence line along Main Street as part of the EAC’s On the Fence program, as well as in the windows of the Edmonds Library.

Additionally, the announcement of the raffle winners will be held March 31 during an online meeting, which will include a presentation by children’s author and illustrator Avril van der Merwe (I Don’t Want to Be a Hyena).

How to participate: The program is open to third-grade-age students living within Edmonds, or who attend a school within the city of Edmonds. This year, students are asked to take a photo of their completed poster and submit by March 19. All submissions will be entered into the raffle. For complete information, instructions, entry form, and tips on how to create a poster and take a photo of a poster, go to www.edmondsbestbookposter.wordpress.com.