March 23 city council agenda includes update on housing trends, more discussion on tree code amendments

An update on housing trends from the Alliance for Housing Affordability and continued discussion on amendments to the Edmonds tree code are among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, March 23 meeting agenda.

The council is also scheduled to host a joint meeting with the South County Fire Board of Commissioners and hear a proclamation on Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those wanting to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone can raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.