My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: March 1, 2021 – School computers

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Floor debated Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1365, concerning school computers and devices. The bill passed the House 59-39, moving onto the Senate for consideration.
For more information on House Bill 1365 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1365&year=2021&initiative=False
For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:
https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo
