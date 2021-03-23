My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: March 22, 2021 – Child support debt reporting

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Law & Justice Committee, heard public testimony, on Substitute House Bill 1416, concerning the reporting of debt information by insurers to enhance the collection of past-due child support payments. The bill passed the House 89-9 on March 1, and would have to pass the Senate, in order to make its way to the Governor’s office, to be signed into law.

For more information on House Bill 1416 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1416&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo