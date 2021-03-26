My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: March 25, 2021 – Gender affirming surgery

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. House lawmakers debated Second Substitute Senate Bill 5313, establishing that health carriers may not deny coverage for medically necessary gender affirming treatment. The bill passed the Senate on February 26, by a vote of 30-17 and passed the House 57-41. Both the House & Senate will now negotiate on the amendments, and if passed, the legislation will make its away to the Governor’s office for the opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5313 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5313&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo