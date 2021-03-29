My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: March 29, 2021 – Open carry protest ban

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. House lawmakers debated for six hours on Engrossed Second Senate Bill 5038, which would ban open carry of weapons on the state capitol campus during protests or marches. The bill passed the Senate 28-20 on Feb. 25, passing the House 57-40 on March 28. The bill’s amendments will now be negotiated by both chambers, with an opportunity to go before the Governor’s office for the opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5038 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5038&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo