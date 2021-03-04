My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: March 3, 2021 – Juvenile rehab, job centers

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. House lawmakers debated Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1186, concerning Juvenile rehabilitation for youth incarcerated to spend half their sentence back in their community. The bill passed the House 61-36, moving onto the Senate for consideration. Also debated by the House was Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1521, concerning state support of warehousing and manufacturing job centers. The bill passed the House 97-0, moving onto the Senate for consideration.

