My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: March 4, 2021 – Enhanced worker protections

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. House lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1097, which would increase worker protections. The bill passed the House 53-44, moving onto the Senate for consideration.

For more information on House Bill 1097 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1097&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo