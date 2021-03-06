My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: March 5, 2021 – Climate comprehensive planning

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House debated Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1099, which addressed the state’s climate change response through updates to the state’s comprehensive planning framework. The bill passed the House, 56-41, moving onto the Senate for consideration.

For more information on House Bill 1099 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1099&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo