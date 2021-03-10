My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: March 9, 2021 – Affordable child care

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House debated Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1213, focused on expanding accessible, affordable child care and early childhood development programs. The bill passed the House 58-38, moving onto the Senate for consideration.

For more information on House Bill 1213 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummaryBillNumber=1213&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo