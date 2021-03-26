On video: Rocket debris lights up sky over Edmonds

Posted: March 25, 2021

Debris from a Falcon 9 rocket second stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn, as seen by My Edmonds News reader June at 9 p.m. March 25 in downtown Edmonds.

You can read more on the Falcon 9 here.

 

 

