Pedestrian struck by Sounder train in Edmonds Tuesday

Posted: March 23, 2021 622
The pedestrian fatality involving the Sounder Train occurred near the Edmonds off-leash dog park. (Photo by Julia Wiese)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Sounder commuter train heading northbound into the Edmonds station around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, delaying service and canceling Seattle-based departures for Sound Transit’s northline service.

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said the incident — which occurred just south of Dayton Street near the off-leash dog park — appeared to be a suicide based on information obtained from a train employee.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide:

• 24-hour local crisis line: 800-584-3578 

• 24-hour chat service: www.imhurting.org 

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) 

 

