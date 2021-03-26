Point Edwards staff, Edmonds Marsh advocates find common ground during review of vegetation management plan

A Thursday morning field trip drew representatives from Save Our Marsh to the Point Edwards condominiums, where they met with staff from the complex and consultants to get a first-hand view of the Point Edwards plan to manage vegetation on the slope above the Edmonds Marsh and the adjoining Unocal site.

According to the group’s Facebook Page, concerned Edmonds residents formed Save Our Marsh “to prevent continued degradation of the Edmonds Marsh and to restore and enhance its ecological functions.”

In the making for several years, the Point Edwards plan will affect 175 trees on the north and west slopes above the marsh. Forty-five of those trees would be removed, 28 coppiced (cut down to stumps but expected to resprout), 78 pruned, and 24 left as snags. The proposal also includes planting 45 new trees, 201 shrubs, 90 ferns, and other groundcover to increase the species diversity on the project site. No action will be taken on 86 trees. See the full application package here.

The proposal has caught the attention of many community members who are concerned about potential negative effects on the marsh environment, wildlife, runoff, and more. Among these are what critics see as the plan’s cursory mentions of birds, wildlife and the sheer diversity of species that depend on the marsh for shelter, breeding and foraging (see recent letter to the editor detailing these concerns and the species affected here).

Organized by City of Edmonds Senior Planner Kernen Lien, Thursday’s tour provided the opportunity for those concerned about the potential effects of the project on the marsh environment to learn about, ask questions and voice concerns about the proposed work, and have these included in the final plan.

Point Edwards, a condominium community overlooking the Edmonds waterfront, has been granted an extension until July 27 to respond to the city’s request to include a heron study. They will also use this extension to take another look at the SEPA study, add more bird and wildlife names, and include the man-made storm detention pond between the condo building and the westernmost slope.

“Our primary goal with this project is slope preservation and stabilization,” said Point Edwards Landscape Manager Bel’ Johnson as she welcomed attendees. “We have worked diligently to develop a plan that fosters diversity in plant life so that food and forage for the birds and other wildlife will be enhanced. The wildlife inhabiting our slopes is an important part of living at Point Edwards and to the Edmonds community as a whole, and this plan aims to retain and enhance these benefits as we move into the future.”

The project includes the natural areas on north and west slopes that fall within the property boundaries of Point Edwards, which extend roughly 50 feet beyond the existing paved public walkway. Areas further downslope are part of the Chevron/Unocal property and outside the Point Edwards boundary; hence they do not fall within the proposed plan.

In addition to enhancing runoff control and water quality, the slope forms a continuous wildlife corridor used by deer, coyote and more than 70 species of birds.

Among the tour attendees was Scott Markowitz of the Pilchuck Audubon Society, who has been working with the Save Our Marsh group to identify bird species and how they interact with the marsh environment.

“A primary concern is with the timing of the proposed activities,” he stressed. “I want to see any activity such as tree removal, pruning, etc. not coincide with times of nesting and other sensitive periods in the life cycles of these inhabitants.”

This concern was echoed by Point Edwards arborist consultant Justina Kraus, who has been working closely with Point Edwards on the plan.

“It’s much better to do all the work just once rather than spread it out,” she explained. “And it’s more than just trees – the shrub understory provides critical shelter and food for wildlife and the less we disturb it the better.”

Another of Markowitz’s concerns is the potential of adding view corridors for the benefit of Point Edwards residents that would create breaks in what is now a continuous wildlife corridor along the north and west slopes.

“There is a high density of different species along this corridor, especially the section just above the fish hatchery where we have observed more than 70 distinct bird species,” he explained. “Many travel back and forth through this area in ‘feeding flocks’ and creating gaps carries the potential to disrupt this.”

Responding directly to this concern, Point Edwards Homeowners Association President Mike Mitchell made it clear that while views are important, other factors take precedence.

“People talk about residents wanting to cut trees to maintain views, and as part of our commitment to our residents we are under obligation to preserve views,” he explained. “However, we are already losing views due to vegetation growth on the Unocal property [over which Point Edwards has no control]. We also need to maintain slope integrity not only to take care of views, but also maintain the wildlife which is a critical part of ambiance of living at Point Edwards. For us, in the end, protecting slope integrity and wildlife is a higher goal than views.”

Mitchell added that in several cases residents asked Landscape Manager Johnson to cut trees to enhance their views and she refused, citing wildlife and slope integrity as the reasons.

“And what’s wrong with a nice green forest view,” observed Johnson. “Point Edwards is a special area. We have formal gardens plus all this natural beauty on the slopes. Add to this the chance to observe, photograph, and interact with a wide diversity of wildlife. It’s a resource not just for Point Edwards residents, but for the community as a whole.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel