Prep football: Mavs roll over Thunderbirds to notch first win of season

484 days ago.

That’s the last time the Meadowdale Mavericks football team suited up and took the field to play a game.

Saturday night at Shoreline Stadium, the Mavs rolled into Shoreline Stadium to take on the host Shorewood Thunderbirds and dominated their Wesco Conference counterparts on their way to a 28-0 victory to open the 2021 condensed season.

Both teams showed some inevitable rust as the first quarter started, with each team committing a penalty and struggling their way through their first two possessions.

The Mavs found their rhythm on their third possession, marching their way down field and capping the quarter with a 1-yard run by junior running back Tristan Ahlstedt with four seconds on the clock.

Midway through the second, Mavericks quarterback Styles DuBois rolled right and launched a long pass to a wide-open Sam Lybeer who tucked the ball and rumbled down to the T-Birds 2 yard line. Lybeer would finish the drive on the next play, punching it in for the 2-yard touchdown run to give Meadowdale a 14-0 lead.

On their next drive, Mavs kicker Cole Sargent attempted a 43 yard field goal that fell short, turning the ball over to Shorewood with 1:43 to play in the half.

On the ensuing snap, Shorewood’s problems holding onto the ball continued when the Thunderbirds quarterback fumbled the ball in the shotgun, and Mavericks senior Colton Leith fell on it.

Two plays later, Lybeer scampered up the middle for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Mavs a 21-0 lead into halftime.

Meadowdale scored one more time in the second half — again off a Shorewood fumble — when Cedric Washington scooped up a loose ball and cruised 75 yards down the visitor sideline to put the game out of reach, 28-0.

“For us, it was a must win,” said Meadowdale head coach James Harmon. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been out here. For the kids, it was a long time coming. To get the opportunity to get to play, has meant the world to us.

“I liked our tenacity tonight. We played gritty, and I like that.” Harmon continued. “It’s something we’ve been missing a little bit.”

The Mavericks will face perennial powerhouse Archbishop Murphy next week on the road. “We’ll strap it up, and see what happens,” said Harmon.

Prep Football: Meadowdale vs. Shorewood, March 6, 2021

Meadowdale 7 14 7 0 — 28

Shorewood 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter scoring:

0:04 — Tristan Ahlstedt (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run; Cole Sargent PAT kick is good

Second quarter scoring:

4:45 — Sam Lybeer (Meadowdale) 2-yard TD run; Cole Sargent PAT kick is good

1:20 — Sam Lybeer (Meadowdale) 20-yard TD run; Cole Sargent PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

3:33 — Cedric Washington (Meadowdale) 75-yard fumble recovery return; Cole Sargent PAT kick is good

Records: Meadowdale 1-0-0 overall; Shorewood 0-1-0 overall

Meadowdale’s next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Mar. 12; 7 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School; Shorewood’s next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, Mar. 12 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Story and photos by Scott Williams