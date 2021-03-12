Prep girls soccer photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Mariner

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s girls soccer team beat Mariner 6-0 in a contest played at Edmonds Stadium Thursday night.
E-W goals
Riley Horton
Clara Mieceli
Noelle Becker
Deanna Montero Vega
Rio Filburn
Jessica Emerson
Goalkeeper Shutout
Jessica Emerson and Melia Plumis
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-2; Mariner 0-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday March 11; 7 p.m.
