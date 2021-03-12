Prep girls soccer photo gallery: Meadowdale vs. Cascade

Meadowdale High School’s girls soccer team defeated Casacade 5-1 in a match played at Edmonds Stadium Thursday night.

Meadowdale goals
– Bre Sanchez Nobles 2
– Nikki Dallas
– Ella Caldwell
– Rachel Rietz

Meadowdale assists
– Nikki Dallas
– Makayla Miller
– Ella Caldwell

Records: Meadowdale 1-3; Cascade 2-2
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday March 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

