Public invited to help city develop new Edmonds Climate Action Plan

The City of Edmonds is inviting residents to join its work to develop a new Climate Action Plan for Edmonds.

The plan “would identify strategies that make sense for our community,” Development Director Shane Hope said in an email.

“We do know that the vast majority of scientists have concluded that our world’s climate is changing and that the change is largely caused by people’s activities (pollution, environmental degradation, huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, etc.,” Hope said. “Escalating climate changes will affect everyone, including the people of Edmonds. For example, Puget Sound waters will rise and may necessitate changes to nearby buildings, parks, and infrastructure. Average increases in temperature will change which animal and plant species can thrive and which we will lose. Many more likely changes are documented in other materials.

“Local residents, business owners, and local government can do things that make a difference,” Hope continued. “Of course, by ourselves, we cannot resolve the global problem—but we can do our part, while others take on their parts. That way, we create real solutions.”

Here are some ways that you can participate in development of the Edmonds Cliimate Action Plan:

Attend a virtual Climate workshop on March 25, 2021 Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Zoom Meeting ID: 856 5719 7159

Call-in Number: +1 (253) 215-8782

Passcode: 100007