Quilters Anonymous show goes virtual

Shoreline-based Quilters Anonymous, one of the largest quilt guilds in Western Washington, is taking its 39th annual quilt show virtual, now through May 1 at qavqs.org.

The show, Anonymous Quilted Treasures, features more than 400 quilts made by – or treasured by – approximately 150 members of the organization. There are 22 galleries of quilts, wearables and yes, even masks in this pandemic year.

A special exhibit that includes 35 antique quilts that are “treasures” of the members is a unique feature of this show. It also includes a Merchant Mall, a bakers dozen of businesses offering fabric, notions, sewing machines and more. Demonstrations by Quilters Anonymous members and merchants provide tips, techniques and projects.

The show is free, but if you like what you see, donations to support charity projects are appreciated. Quilters Anonymous is a 501(C)3 nonprofit and since 1984 members have made over 10,000 preemie quilts for University Hospital’s Neonatal Unit and Evergreen Hospital’s Neonatal Unit. Other charities include: Atlantic Street Center, Children’s Hospital (Seattle), Camp Erin, Fisher House, UW Medical Center, Evergreen Hospice, Madigan Hospital, and nursing homes throughout greater Seattle.

Questions? Contact: qavirtualshow@quiltersanonymous.org.