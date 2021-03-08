Reader view: Let’s make South County Park pedestrian-friendly

There is a beautiful park in Edmonds, a potential gem, often seen, but seemingly nameless. A convenient park used regularly by walkers, bicyclists, runners, leashed dogs, electric scooters, and the like. The park, Southwest County Park, with Northwest flora, is about a mile long. A single narrow asphalt sidewalk, 3 to 4 feet wide, separates pedestrians from cars and trucks on a curvy road. As a runner, I see how this park can be greatly enhanced from two very inexpensive changes.

Being a regular park user, I typically see distracted drivers exceeding the speed limit, something I’ve written about to the mayor, but unfortunately to which I have not received a response. Drivers, most of whom exceed the speed limit, attempt to pass cyclists on the sharply curved two-lane road, which creates a very dangerous condition for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. During the pandemic, walkers and runners keep socially distanced by moving onto the road. Most drivers respectfully slow or dangerously cross to the oncoming traffic lane, while others honk in an effort to clear the road.

In the long view, however, this naturally beautiful Edmonds park will be increasingly used by pedestrians and bicyclists and will eventually change away from the car-centric park it is today. The solution is quite simple and obvious, a solution successfully used on other roads in Edmonds—that is, to make pedestrian-/cycle- only lanes. With little more than road paint and a few signs, cyclists can have a safe area to ride without endangering themselves or others.

But we too see that the road is not sufficiently wide to carve out another lane. The other, least-cost solution is quite simple, too: make Olympic View Drive, at least within the park, a one-way road. Since currently the park’s vehicular parking area for trail use is on the Perrinville side of Olympic View Drive, it makes the most sense to have the one-way street beginning at Perrinville leading toward Talbot Road.

Naysayers should keep in mind that there are other more suitable roads leading to common destinations with little to no inconvenience. In my view of living in Edmonds for over 30 years, there are more cyclists riding through Southwest County Park than any other Edmonds road. The one-way road would allow visitors and the ever-increasing park users to enter the town of Edmonds through a beautifully verdant park safely shared with bicyclists and pedestrians.

— By Doug Sage

Doug Sage is an Edmonds resident.