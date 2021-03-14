Reader view: Little houses in Edmonds

These are some houses in downtown Edmonds: all within a few blocks of the ferry. You probably have not seen them, because they were all built in backyards

Since the Bracketts, the people of Edmonds have added small houses to their lots. Do your kids need a place to live while they get on their feet? Build living quarters over your garage. Does your mom need a place to stay? Add a little house out back. Nowadays, the name for these kinds of houses is “accessory dwelling units.”

This week, Edmonds City Council is considering allowing more “accessory dwelling units.” If you feel you should be allowed to add a little house to rent out (or maybe live in while you rent out your big house), let city council know that you support accessory dwelling units.

— By Nick Maxwell

Nick Maxwell is an Edmonds resident