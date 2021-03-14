Registration for Edmonds College Creative Retirement Institute spring term starts March 16

Days are getting longer, crocuses are appearing, the world is slowly opening after a year of COVID-imposed isolation — and the Creative Retirement Institute at Edmonds College is offering an array of courses for the upcoming spring term.

The mission of the Creative Reitrement Institute is to provide quality, lifelong learning opportunities for adults in a supportive environmen. Classes will again be taught using the Zoom platform, with mare over 30 courses offered. During the first week, you can increase your understanding of malware threats to your computer. The second week, enjoy a change of pace by taking a course in jazz appreciation. Other courses range from contemporary art, to the history and future of fossil fuels, to the African American military experience.

A complete list of the courses and the names of their instructors is below. Invite your friends from across the U.S. to join you in a course. You are Zooming so it is an easy way to enjoy a shared experience.

To register for a course, go to www.edmonds.edu/cri. Once you are at the CRI page, go to “How to Register” on the right side bar. Click on this and you will be taken to detailed instructions about registering for classes. And if you would like a hard copy of the description of the courses, the bios of the instructors, and the calendar, click anywhere in the picture of the brochure cover (picture at right) and you will be taken to a printable PDF file.

If you want a quick refresher on how to use Zoom, information is available on the CRI website. To find it, click on “Zoom Resources” on the right side bar.

If you need help registering for a class or using Zoom, email cri@edmonds.edu or leave a message at 425-640-1830.