Reminder: Climate Action Workshop set for March 25

The City of Edmonds is hosting a Climate Action Workshop Thursday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., to hear from local residents about how the city can respond to the increasing urgency of climate change. A community survey will also be part of this effort.

The city is working to develop a new Climate Action Plan that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly. The plan is expected to be done this year It will include priorities and strategies that the city can undertake.

Here is the March 25 meeting information:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85657197159?pwd=d3piTjBJNHZpd3ZNcDNSalQzTldmQT09

Zoom Meeting ID: 856 5719 7159

Call-in Number: 253-215-8782

Passcode: 100007

For more details, visit www.edmondsclimate.com/.