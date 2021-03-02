Reminder: Edmonds International Women’s Day virtual event set for March 7-8

The third annual Edmonds International Women’s Day 2021 is coming up Sunday and Monday, March 7-8, with a roster of speakers set for virtual sessions both days.

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank founded the original event in 2019, and is once again spearheading it — this year virtually due to COVID. With the theme #ChooseToChallenge, International Women’s Day sessions on Sunday, March 7 will feature local speakers on the topics of education, mental health, and philanthropy & volunteerism. Keynote speakers, previously anounced, for March 8 include Sue Bird of the four-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm and Storm co-owner Dawn Trudeau, plus Jessamyn McIntyre, executive producer at Q13 FOX Seattle.

Here is the speaker list, and you can learn more about the presenters through their bios here. You can register for each sessiont by clicking on the highlighted link.

Sunday, March 7, 2021:

11 a.m. Education • Ranice Innocent- Anti-Racist Educator/ Leader

• Erica Miner- Author, Lecturer, Arts Writer

• Dr. Helene Wright- HDW Consulting 1:30 p.m. Philanthropy • Cynthia Andrews – Marketing and Communications Manager

• Alicia Crank- Fundraising Professional & Community Leader

• Dawn Hamid- Community Outreach Director

• Tina Wilson- Mortgage Loan Closer/ Community Volunteer 4 p.m. Mental Health • Kaylee Allen- Music Therapist

• Perry Janssen- Psychotherapist/ Author

• Melody Murray- Marriage & Family Therapist

• Erin Staadecker- Life Enrichment Specialist

• Jael Weinberg- Telehealth Therapist

Monday, March 8, 2021:

5:30 p.m. Happy Hour • Mari Horita- Seattle Kraken

• Amy Sprangers- Seattle Seahawks

• Stacy Rost- 710 ESPN Seattle’s “Jake & Stacy” 6:30 p.m. Keynote • Sue Bird- 4x WNBA Champion

• Dawn Trudeau- Co-Owner, Seattle Storm

• Jessamyn McIntyre- Executive Producer, Q13 FOX Seattle

International Women’s Day March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. International Women’s Day has occurred for well over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to this the Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom’s Suffragists and Suffragettes, and further groups campaigned for women’s equality.