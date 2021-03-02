Restaurant News brief: Real estate agent raising funds for Edmonds restaurants

Maxwell McKinley and his father Buz are the agents at McKinley Sound Properties, affiliated with Windermere Edmonds. The younger McKinley said Windermere Edmonds’ support of community events has inspired him to support our local restaurant entrepreneurs.

He and a friend cooked up a plan (pardon the pun) to extend support — the monetary kind — to local eateries. As in, directly handing a substantial check to an establishment that might be unsure how they are going to pay their rent next month.

Inspired by Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR), a national fundraising program to help restaurants, the two brainstormed with their contacts in Edmonds and decided to “keep it local.”

They spoke with many Edmonds restaurants, and learned that some are struggling more significantly.

“We know everyone that is operating a restaurant in Edmonds, and elsewhere, for that matter is hurting, but some are worse off than the average,” Max said.

Some restaurants that Max checked in with told him: “We’re OK here, please give the funds somebody that truly needs it.”

The fundraising goal of $50,000 was a number, a goal to hit. “We were counseled by associates to give enough of an award to make a difference,” he said. A sum that will pay the rent for a month, or pay the salaries of the cooks and wait staff for a period of time, not just pay for an order of produce coming in the back door.

As support dollars began to accumulate, they realized it wouldn’t do any good to let that money sit there until they reached their big goal — better to disperse funds as they became available.

So they set a mini goal — between $2,000 and $2,500. As soon as they accumulate that much in the account, they locate the next restaurant in need and cut a check.

Max spoke of how much support there is among restaurants here in Edmonds –there is no competition, only cooperation.

“All boats rise…” the expression is apt. And I have witnessed and reported on this phenomenon, so many examples of it in this last year.

Readers: We have been dining in our overcoats, gifting our friends and families with coupons and cards that support dining in our community so… Go Fund them… our restaurants still need our help.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe account: gf.me/u/zfauyj

— By Kathy Passage