Restaurant News: Potlatch Bistro now open at new Edmonds Waterfront Center

Potlatch Bistro and Shore Pine Gelato and Coffee opened at the Edmonds Waterfront Center March 4. Chef Shubert Ho and his team welcomed guests into the new space, a multigenerational community center and event venue built on the site of the former Edmonds Senior Center .

Patrons enjoyed breathtaking views and listened to piano jazz and vocals as they enjoyed the made-from-scratch Pacific Northwest cuisine offered during lunch.

I watched a group of women gathered for a birthday celebration.

A couple seated at the corner table chatted with wait staff as they consider their order.

“They tore down the Senior Center but they kept the view…” That comment from one of the lovely silver-haired ladies, who’d been a patron at the former location, certainly rang true. Even the weather cooperated for the opening. Tunes like “Blue Skies” were in the mix, performed by local musician Nicholas Baker for the folks who enjoyed the views and their food.

The menu contains choices to satisfy all tastes and appetites, and budgets. Senior meals are offered too, just as before. Here is a link for more information.

The regular menu features plates that are generous enough to be shared by two. Shrimp in that sandwich are truly jumbo-sized and tender… oh my. The colorful fresh fruits on plate made this a treat for the eye and the palate.

The crisp wedges of romaine tossed in a Caesar dressing redolent with anchovy and citrus tastes are finished to perfection with generous grates of Parmesan and garlic croutons.

I didn’t want to share a single bite of my Smashed Burger. I’ve been craving for weeks, maybe months, OK, it’s been almost a year… since I’ve tucked into my favorite burger indulgence at Salt & Iron — also owned by Shubert Ho through his FeedMe Hospitality Group — and folks, I savored every bite.

Juicy, melty with osmosis of cheese and dressing, the bun perfectly crisp outside but still soft and tender on the inside. Topped with grilled onions, and lots of fresh greens, it made every bite crunch. The side salad is a delight of honey crisp apple slices, cukes, croutons and mixed greens and a light balsamic vinaigrette.

Pianist Nick (my son) wouldn’t stop playing long enough to eat his order of grilled cheese and tomato soup — it came home in a brown bag. The grilled cheese filling, a blend of Tillamook and Beechers’ cheddar, was accented by caramelized grilled onions and cut into crisp triangles. Herbs topped a balance of San Marzano tomatoes and the “holy trinity”: a combination of onions, celery and bell peppers. Offered in a generous cup, it traveled well and was tasty at home. I barely snapped a shot of his to-go lunch before he enjoyed.

Dessert was not listed on the menu. I made a trip out to the lobby to procure our sweets.

I spotted Maria Coassin, owner of Gelatiamo, doing a quality-control check…Wow I’d love to have that task. I stepped in to perused Shore Pine Gelato and Coffee’s selection. So many great flavors made my choices difficult. I treated my companions to the Affogato special with crème brulee topped by a shot of espresso. I settled on a cup of the hazelnut.

I foresee several repeat visits to sample the other flavors.

Made plans yet for Mother’s Day? Take a look at the Bistro’s Afternoon Tea and treat your favorite people to tea by the sea. Chef’s selection offered each day features sandwiches of egg salad, chicken salad or English cucumbers. Fresh fruit, poached shrimp and plenty of sweets will end your tea in style.

“When we get it right, it is amazing!” Variations of comments like this, celebrating the welcoming space that is open and available to our entire community… repeated throughout the afternoon.

My recommendation: Visit soon and come back frequently to this treasure on the Edmonds waterfront.

Potlatch Bistro

220 Railroad Ave.

Edmonds

425-298-7544

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.