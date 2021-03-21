Save the date: Edmonds School District hosting March 30 community forum on 2021 Capital Levy

Mark your calendars for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, when the Edmonds School District will host a community forum on the 2021 Capital Levy. Ballots are due April 27.

All families, students, staff and community members are encouraged to join the webinar, where they can type in their questions and get them answered during the forum. The district will also stream the forum live on its YouTube Channel. If you can’t watch it live, the recording will be available the following day on YouTube.

You can learn more about the levy via this flier in both English and Spanish, or visit the 2021 Capital Levy website.