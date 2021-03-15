Scene in Edmonds: $20 million yacht passing by Posted: March 15, 2021 237 Photographer Julia Wiese took this photo of Ice Bear — a $20 million, 177-foot yacht owned by billionaire Walter Scott, Jr. — when it sailed past Edmonds on March 4. (Wiese then spotted it again March 15 when it came through again.) You can read more about Walter Scott Jr. here.
