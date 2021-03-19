Scene in Edmonds: A cake and coffee farewell Posted: March 18, 2021 44 Edmonds resident Mike Meeks delivered cake and coffee to the Edmonds police station Thursday to recognize Jim Lawless and his 25 years of service to EPD. Lawless, who has been acting chief for the past year, is moving on to a job with the Marysville Police Department. The cake was designed by Frosted by Stefanie and the coffee was provided by downtown Starbucks Coffee manager Sandy Roquet.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.