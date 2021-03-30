Scene in Edmonds: St. Patrick’s Day treats for police officers, staff

The Edmonds Police Foundation recognized the dedication of the Edmonds Police Department with a special St. Patrick’s Day “goodie bag” drop for all of the officers (including K9) along with the staff and administration.

“Since 1996 the members of the Edmonds Police Foundation have been dedicated to supporting our law enforcement officers and staff and with the unfortunate onset and progress of COVID this has made our mission that more difficult,” said Edmonds Police Foundation President Gail Welfringer. “So we got creative and the goodie bag drop was a way to show the entire staff that we are here, working to support and help where we can.”

The officers were greeted the morning of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, with bags filled with treats and fun items to brighten their day. Thanks to the foundation’s partnership with Sam’s Cats & Dogs Naturally in Monroe, Pepsi Co, Waterfront Coffee Company and board member Darlene Stern, the foundation provided enough bags for all 70 members of the Edmonds Police Department.

The foundation is launching a fundraising campaign with the intent to raise enough combined funds to put AED devices in all EPD vehicles and apparatus. Ways to donate and other information can be found at www.edmondspolicefoundation.org. The Edmonds Police Foundation’s annual golf tournament scheduled for Aug. 23 this year.

For more information, contact Gail Welfringer at 206-707-9959 or gail@firstmarkinsurance.com.