Scene in Edmonds: Three days of favorite photos Posted: March 10, 2021 19 Photo: A close up of Mount Baker at sunset March 8. Mount Baker at sunset March 8. A close up of Mount Baker at sunset March 8. A March 9 thunderhead cloud over the Kitsap Peninsula at sunset. Clouds covering the Olympics, taken from the Edmonds Fishing Pier March 10. A house on a barge passing by Edmonds March 10. Julia Wiese shared her collection of favorite photos shot during the past three days in Edmonds.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.