School district announces grades 3-6 will return to in-person learning April 12, with grades 7-12 back April 19

The Edmonds School District said Monday that it intends to offer in-person learning to students in grades 3-12 by mid-April, joining the grade K-2 students who are returning March 22.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced last Friday he would issue an emergency proclamation this week that all schools in the state must offer an option for in-person learning for K-12 students by April 19. In a letter to families Friday, Balderas said the district will “do everything we can to meet the mandate.” Another letter was sent to families Monday, confirming that all students would be offered an in-person option.
The Monday letter also said that students in grades 3-6 would be able to access in-person learning April 12, following the district’s spring break that begins April 5. Edmonds School District spokesperson Harmony Weinberg also confirmed Monday that students in grades 7-12 will be offered in-person instruction starting April 19.
Per the governor’s directive, grades K-6 must have an in-person option by April 5 and grades 7-12 by April 19. Additionally, districts are required to offer 30% of instructional time on-site in classrooms at least two days per week.
With plans to offer in-person learning, learning hubs offering support to students in grades 3-12 will be canceled. Additionally, hubs serving English learners will end Friday, April 2.
According to the district letter, Edmonds Hub (also known as eHub), which serves McKinney-Vento students and students in foster care, will continue to operate.
The district will send families an email with a link to a Student Intent Form where they will choose in-person or fully remote learning for their student. The form is due at 11 p.m. March 17.
The email will only be sent to Guardian One of Family One in Skyward Family Access. Families are advised to make sure the correct email address is listed in Skyward Family Access for the parent or guardian who should receive the email.
Here is the letter sent to families Monday:
Dear Edmonds School District families,
We want to provide you with a few updates/clarifications following the governor’s announcement last week.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Friday March 12, 2021, that all schools in the state must offer an in-person learning option for all K-12 students at least two days each week by mid-April, 2021.
We will update staff and families with the latest information. See below for today’s updates.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) confirmed we can start 3rd-6th grades on Monday, April 12.
The mandate states we must start Monday, April 5. However, that is our Spring Break and we want to honor that time for staff and families.
3rd-12th grade Hubs are canceled
With the governor’s emergency proclamation, we will now be able to offer all students an in-person learning option and no longer have a need to offer a Hub model.
English Learner (EL) Hubs end Friday, April 2
With in-person learning offered to all students by mid-April, our English learners will have the option to receive support as part of in-person learning.
Stage 2 will launch as planned on Monday, March 22
We will continue with the plan in place to bring back 2nd grade students March 22, 1st grade students March 29 and kindergarten students April 12.
E-Hub continues
E-Hub, which is serving families and students experiencing unstable housing, will continue to operate at Former Alderwood Middle School.
Student Intent Form coming Monday evening, March 15, to 3rd-12th grade families
Later this evening, families will receive an email with a link to a Student Intent Form where they will choose in-person or fully remote learning for their student. The email will only be sent to Guardian One of Family One in Skyward Family Access. Please make sure you have the correct email address listed in Skyward Family Access for the parent or guardian who should receive the email. The Student Intent Form is due at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Thank you
I want to thank our students, families and staff for being patient as we work to meet the mandate by the governor and give all of our kids an in-person learning option if they so choose.
We will continue to share information with you as we have it.
Sincerely,
Dr. Gustavo Balderas
Superintendent
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.