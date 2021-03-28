Sno-Isle Libraries introduces limited in-building services at Brier, Edmonds and Lynnwood locations

Sno-Isle Libraries has introduced limited in-building services in 18 of its 23 community libraries — including those in Brier, Edmonds and Lynnwood — while all 23 libraries continue to offer contact-free services, including loans of laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots, and online services.
The library system said it studied which of its community libraries could safely offer “grab-n-go” in-building services while still providing contact-free delivery services.
“Our goal is to serve our customers under the evolving state health guidelines,” Sno-Isle Libraries Director of Public Services Rebecca Loney said. “We remain committed to the safety of our customers and employees.”
In Mountlake Terrace, construction is nearing completion on the adjacent City Hall project. Until that project is complete, conditions mean that Mountlake Terrace will also focus on contact-free services.
Customers will see changes when they walk into their community library. Most sitting areas have been removed to encourage customers to move through the library so that other customers can browse, too.
In-building services vary by location. Most libraries offering in-building services currently have browsing access to the collection. At some locations that is available in the library and in others the meeting rooms are set up for browsing a curated selection of items. Here’s a snapshot of what each local library offers, along with hours of operation. (Note that the first open hour is set aside for higher-risk customers):
Brier Library
23303 Brier Rd
Brier
425-483-0888
Contact-free pickup: 360-651-7176
In-building service hours:
Sunday and Monday: Closed
Tuesday and Wednesday: noon-7 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Available in-building services:
-Access to full collection
-In-library holds pickup
-Public computing
-Printing/copying/scanning
650 Main St
Edmonds
425-771-1933
Contact-free pickup:425-771-1933
In-building service hours:
Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
Available in-building services:
-Limited collection in library
-In-library holds pickup
-Public computers
-Printing/copying/scanning
In-building services not available at this time:
-Access to full collection
Lynnwood Library
19200 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood
425-778-2148
Contact-free pickup: 360-651-7187
In-building service hours:
Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
Available in-building services:
-Limited collection in meeeting room
-Self checkout
-Remote printing
In-building services not available at this time:
-Access to full collection
-In-library holds pickup
-Public computers
-Copying
The number of customers allowed inside each library at a time is currently limited to not exceed current state guidelines. Customers are also asked to limit their in-building visits to 30 minutes or less. Customers can check out items using a self-serve kiosk or with staff, depending on each library’s layout.
Checkouts of laptop computers and Wi-Fi hotspots are available at all community libraries. In addition, in-building computers with printing, copying and scanning are available for use in Brier, Coupeville, Darrington, Edmonds, Granite Falls, Langley, Mariner, Monroe and Sultan. The public computers have medical-grade keyboards that are disinfected between customers.
Sno-Isle Libraries will continue to adapt to public-health guidelines and adjust services.
Due to physical space limitations, the Arlington, Clinton, Lake Stevens and Mill Creek libraries will continue to focus on contact-free services while coronavirus safety precautions remain in effect.
Go to sno-isle.org/locations to see operating hours and the specific in-person services each community library offers.
