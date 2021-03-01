Reminder: Snohomish County councilmembers sponsoring COVID-19 vaccine town hall March 2

Snohomish County Council Chair Stephanie Wright and Vice Chair Megan Dunn will be co-hosting a regional remote Town Hall Meeting regarding vaccines and vaccine distribution in Snohomish County on Tuesday, March 2 from 4:30-5:30 p.m..
Panelists will include Dr. Chris Spitters and Shawn Fredrick from the Snohomish Health District, Jason Biermann from Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, and Rochelle Lubbers from the Tulalip Tribes. Opening remarks will be provided by County Executive Dave Somers.
The event is free and anyone from the public is welcome to join via Zoom at http://bit.ly/SnoCoTownHall. Questions from the public can be sent in advance.
Thank you to the Snohomish City Council members who will be able to clearly define the vaccine distribution in Snohomish County. It has been a challenge for all to have this virus attacking the global community. There are 3 available vaccines that provide protection. The amount of protection varies some between the vaccines. Will there be all 3 of these available, or only 1 vaccine per site? What is the most effective way to insure that if you are in 1B you will be guaranteed to receive a vaccine by the end of March, or will it be April, or will it be June? Is there any degree of certainty of the time span? Besides Edmonds Community College are there other locations in 98026 where we could sign up for the vaccine, or is the most expedient way to sign up through the county? What is the lag time now between the County receiving the vaccine and contacting the designated registered patients? Is this process done manually or is it done with an automatic computer voice mail. How is that process monitored? Are different healthcare providers participating in this process, or is the state government responsible for locating and dispensing the vaccine to sites that are easily located and have the space for the general public? Is proper identity required at the vaccine shot location? Is there bias that if you do not have a compromised immune system (to the best of one’s knowledge) will they be at the end of the line for the vaccine, but not behind the next set of variables? While your health profile is most likely the determining factor, how significant is it to stay within your county for the covid-19 shot?