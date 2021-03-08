Social worker hiring, tree code amendments among items on March 9 Edmonds City Council agenda

More discussion on the hiring of a city social worker, a presentation on the public process for the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor and amendments to the city’s new tree code are among the items on the agenda for the Tuesday, March 9, Edmonds City Council business meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be preceded by two council ccommittee meetings, with agendas as follows. (Note that some items appear in more than one committee. The Public Safety, Planning and Personnel Committee meeting is cancelled.)

4 p.m. Parks and Public Works Committee

1. An interlocal agreement with Public Hospital District No. 1 (the Verdant Health Commission) for a $36,000 grant to assist with the city’s Learning Enrichment Activities Program

2. An event contract for the Garden and Summer Market

3. A report on construction bids for the 2021 overlay program

4. A report on construction bids for the Phase 11 waterline replacement project

5. Presentation of a supplemental agreement with Murraysmith for the Phase 9 sewerline replacement project

6. Presentation of a professional services agreement with Blueline Group for Phase 12 waterline replacement

7. Job order contracting

6 p.m. Finance Committee

1. Resolution adopting electronic signatures policy and budget authorization

2. Job order contracting

3. January 2021 monthly financial report

4. Financial presentation

Meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

No public comment is taken during committee meetings.

Here are details for providing audience comments during the council business meeting, starting at 7 p.m.: Using a computer or smart phone, raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7:00 PM are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.