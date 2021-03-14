South County Fire among county fire agencies participating in vaccination effort

South County Fire is among 23 Snohomish County fire agencies participating in the effort to vaccinate communities against COVID-19 through the county’s Vaccine Taskforce.

Mass vaccination sites where Snohomish County fire agency staff are administering vaccine include the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe and Arlington Municipal Airport. Mobile vaccination units are also currently visiting adult family homes and high-risk communities throughout Snohomish County. Trained firefighters and other health care personnel are administering vaccines by appointment to residents eligible under Washington state’s vaccine phases.

The Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce is one piece of an extensive effort to vaccinate people, and brings together fire agencies, public health, emergency management, law enforcement, human services, transit, public works and other partners throughout the county. All taskforce vaccine clinics are run under the guidance of the Snohomish Health District and Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management.

“Vaccinating Snohomish County residents is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Jason Biermann, Snohomish County Emergency Management Director. “This massive undertaking is only made possible through teamwork among many people and organizations. Our county fire agencies have taken a lead role from the very beginning. Their operations expertise is invaluable and we know the way out of this pandemic is everyone working together.”

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.findyourphasewa.org. Eligible residents can schedule vaccination appointments at drive-through locations online at http://bit.ly/snocovaccine. Appointment availability may be limited, based on vaccine supply.

Residents without internet access or needing language interpretation can call Snohomish County’s COVID call center at 425-339-5278.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services for the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and nearby unincorporated areas.