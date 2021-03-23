Sponsor spotlight: Estate sales — the environment’s choice  

There is no question that sustainable living and climate action are becoming crucial parts of our daily lives. Communities, infrastructure, businesses, cars, appliances, and day-to-day items are all being built to decrease their carbon foot print. We find ourselves asking more often if the choices we are making every day are good for the planet. So why are estate sales (or having one) the environment’s choice?

Often, an estate sale serves as a last stand between somebody’s unwanted items winding up in a landfill or in the hands of somebody who will use it. “The most effective way to reduce waste is to not create it in the first place. Making a new product requires a lot of materials and energy – raw materials must be extracted from the earth, and the product must be fabricated then transported to wherever it will be sold.” (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 2021) Every item sold at an estate sale is one less that is being thrown into a landfill, or newly manufactured.

An environmentally conscious estate sale company will clean out your home safely — practicing responsible appliance disposal, recycling electronics, safely disposing of hazardous waste at appropriate disposal facilities, and donating any of your unsold goods. Each of these steps is in line with being environmentally focused by keeping our landfills lighter, keeping toxins out of the atmosphere, and continuing the practice of reusing goods.

Estate sales are in trend, especially for those of younger generations. Shopping for vintage clothes and furniture is becoming a popular phenomenon not only because these must-have styles that are being recelebrated, but the benefits of giving these items a second life are eco-friendly.

“About 90% of the cotton grown for textiles is genetically modified, which means it is heavily reliant on pesticides. In fact, almost 20 percent of pesticide use worldwide is for use on cotton plants. These chemicals contaminate nearby water supplies and acidify the soil.” (Leon, Why Thrifting is Good for the Planet, 2019)

Ginny’s Girls Estate Services is proud to work with the environment in mind. We work closely with our clients to ensure all aspects of the sale and clean out are handled properly. A great sense of pride comes with providing a service that positively impacts our community and our planet.

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services