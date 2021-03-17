Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck now in Lynnwood and Edmonds weekly

It’s hard to believe we’ve lived a full year of the pandemic life. It’s included lots of cooking — and shopping, shopping, shopping for many of us. Why not take a break from that routine and enjoy the fact that Scotty’s Food Truck will roll into a neighborhood near you in Edmonds or Lynnwood in the next few days?
Try any of their seafood or vegetarian options or choose their delectable fresh fish and chips as a nod to St. Patrick’s Day pub food. Their festival favorite, Blackened Caesar Salad, is always a delicious fallback.
Enjoy these and other entrees on a weekly basis as Chef Scotty visits both Lynnwood and Edmonds.
Chef Scotty is now serving up deliciousness at a “new permanent location” at the Chevron Station at 5127 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, where the food truck will be parked 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays for your convenience, starting Wednesday, March 17.
Scotty’s Food Truck is also regularly scheduled at Calvary Chapel, in the Edmonds Five Corners neighborhood. The food truck is parked at 8330 212th St. S.W. from 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Locations:
Chevron Station in Lynnwood
5127 168th S.W. Lynnwood
4-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds
4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
- Vegetarian, gluten-free options available
- Accepts credit cards and cash
Scotty’s NW Catering, also headed by Chef Scotty, encourages inquiries on catering. “Want to have the truck at your event? Give us a call and describe your party,” he says. “We can also do classic catering.”
