Sponsor spotlight: Treat yourself to Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds Thurs.-Sat., and also in Lynnwood March 31

Scotty’s Food Truck is happy to have been serving the Edmonds community for nearly a year now at the Five Corners Calvery Chapel. They offer a “thank you” to Pastor Joel Meyer for his kindness to allow the truck to use the church parking lot.

Chef Scotty and his crew say they really enjoy seeing both regular customers and new faces. Come by and grab a blackened salmon Caesar and a cup of steaming hot clam chowder this weekend. As always, all Scotty’s food is made from scratch. And if you haven’t tried the fish tacos or fish and chips, you’re in for a nice treat.

Scotty’s will also be at the Chevron station on 168th in Lynnwood (address below) on March 31 from 4-7 p.m. The truck will continue at the Lynnwood location every other week, so mark your calendar.

They hope to see you at Calvery Chapel this weekend — Thursday, Friday and Saturday 3:30-7:30 p.m. Call ahead to place your order if you would like at 206-795-1615

Locations:

Chevron Station in Lynnwood

5127 168th S.W. Lynnwood

4-7 p.m. on Wednesdays

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

3:30-7:30 p.m.Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays