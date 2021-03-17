St. Alban’s Church hosting neighborhood food drive March 20

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds has set Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. as the date for for another drive-thru food drive to benefit local food banks.

The church has held several successful drives in the past year and will continue additional drives in 2021.

Although sponsored by St. Alban’s, organizers of the drives said that more than half of the people who stop by to drop off food and cash donations are usually members of the surrounding community and not necessarily members of St. Alban’s. The support of people from of South Snohomish County and North King County continues to be an important part of the church’s food drive events and their contributions are greatly appreciated, they said.

Food drive organizers recommend that people bring non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. Cash and checks can also be made, with checks made payable to “Food Bank.”

As in the past, St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations. All staff will be observing full COVID-19 prevention protocols, and contributors are also asked to remain in their cars and wear masks.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.