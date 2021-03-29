Taking a swipe at incumbent, Tibbott announces he will seek Edmonds City Council Position 3

Pledging “to return integrity to the council,” former Edmonds City Councilmember Neil Tibbott says he will be running for council Position 3, with the goal of unseating longtime council incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas.

“The need for a change on the city council has never been more apparent than it is right now,” said Tibbott, a one-term councilmember who gave up his seat in 2019 in an unsuccessful run for Edmonds mayor. “The citizens of Edmonds have an opportunity to look into their future and ask themselves if they like what they see.”

Taking aim at Fraley-Monillas, who is seeking her fourth council term, Tibbott said that “it is unfortunate that the incumbent has used her position to divide us at the very time we need to be working together.”

Fraley-Monillas drew fire for her actions during Mayor Mike Nelson’s first search for a new police chief, stating during a KING-TV interview that the city would benefit from a police chief of color… “with all the racism in Edmonds,” a quote she later said was taken out of context. She also was criticized for describing — on a private Facebook page — those who signed a petition calling for the mayor’s recall as “a pack of downtown rich white people.”

In announcing his intent to run for Position 3, Tibbott — who lives in Edmonds’ Seaview neighborhood — reiterated his commitment to what he called his top priorities, including “that elderly can afford to remain in their homes and young parents can afford to raise their families here,” preserving the environment, “thoughtful development of neighborhoods around Highway 99,” public safety and “ensuring our police officers have the tools and training they need, transparent government “that allows residents to have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect them,” and “ensuring inclusion and accessibility for all who wish to live, work or visit here.”

“If we are going to thrive together, we need to work together.” Tibbott said.

“I have visited every neighborhood in Edmonds and talked to thousands of families,” he continued. “I understand their frustration over national and local politics and how politicians have divided us. It is through these conversations that I have come to understand and appreciate what we all share; a passion for this community, the desire to protect what we love, and fix what is broken. That is my commitment to the people of Edmonds.”

Three of the council’s seven seats — Positions 1, 2 and 3 — are up for election this year. Kristiana Johnson, who holds Position 1, has been on the council since 2012. She is being challenged by Alicia Crank. Position 2 is held by Luke Distelhorst, who was appointed to the seat in 2020 after Nelson was elected mayor. His opponents are Will Chen and Janelle Cass.

The deadline to file for office is May 21. The primary election, for positions with three or more candidates, is Aug.3 and the general election for the top two candidates will be Nov. 2.