The passing of the cheese: Kelneros taking over Cheesemonger’s Table  

Edmonds now knows who is going to transform The Cheesemonger’s Table into a wine bar: Kris and Kali Kelnero of craft cocktail bar Kelnero. Two weeks ago, The Cheesemonger’s Table — a casual café and gourmet food shop — announced that it would be closing on April 1, 2021, but would be reimagined as a wine bar by late spring.

“We are very excited to announce this collaboration with Kris and Kali as they introduce Edmonds to its newest wine bar,” said Cheesemonger’s Table owner Strom Peterson. “Maria and I know that they care about Edmonds, and we are so impressed with their attention to detail and commitment to offering every customer something special.”

Peterson said that he and his wife Maria Montalvo searched for several months to find the right someone(s) to transition the business to, and are thrilled that the Kelneros want to carry on The Table’s tasty legacy. Peterson and Montalvo, opened Olives Gourmet Foods more than 19 years ago, and The Cheesemonger’s Table has operated for the past nine years.

The Kelneros opened their cocktail bar at 545 Main Street in early 2019.

“Working with Kris and Kali has been wonderful,” said Montalvo. “We are so looking forward to their fantastic interpretation of a wine bar in the beautiful, welcoming space they are creating.”

The new wine bar will be called Vinbero, which means “grape” in Esperanto, echoing Kelnero’s etymological roots (Kelnero means “bartender” in Esperanto). “We intend to preserve the legacy of great cheese and food built by Strom and Maria, and expand on that with a wine program and extended evening hours,” explains Kali Kelnero. “Cheese and wine are a natural pair, and we’re excited to offer some exciting wine options alongside this excellent food program.”

The Kelneros couldn’t resist the chance to work alongside their friends at The Table. “The timing is a little crazy since we have our first baby on the way, due in July, but we couldn’t be happier at the opportunity Maria and Strom presented to us,” said Kris Kelnero.

The pair are planning a very light remodel and are looking forward to reopening as soon as permitting will allow. They intend to maintain the majority of the menu and forge relationships with a majority of Cheesemonger’s vendors who provide the natural and organic products. They are looking forward to utilizing their beverage experience and expertise to introduce Edmonds to some interesting and delightful new wines by the glass.