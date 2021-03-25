U.S. Rep. Jayapal to address legislative priorities during March 30 Edmonds Rotary meeting

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal will speak remotely to the Edmonds Rotary Club and participate in a live Q&A session at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

Jayapal represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes most of Seattle along with Edmonds, Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.

The event is open to the public. Contact Edmonds Rotary at edmondsrotary.com/contact for a Zoom invitation/ID.

A former Washington State Senator, Jayapal was recently re-elected to Congress for a third term. She is a lifelong organizer for immigrant, civil, worker and human rights.

In 2016, Jayapal became the first South Asian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. At age 16, she came to the U.S. alone, and today she is one of 14 immigrants serving in Congress.

As the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jayapal is the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All Act, the College for All Act, the Housing is a Human Right Act, and the Roadmap to Freedom immigration resolution. She currently serves on the Judiciary, Budget, and Education and Labor committees. She lives in West Seattle with her husband Steve.