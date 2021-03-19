Unite Against Hate Edmonds rally set for Highway 99 March 21

A Unite Against Hate Edmonds rally is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21 on Highway 99 in Edmonds near Ranch 99 Market.

According to the event listing posted on Facebook, the goal of the rally is to support “our Asian American, immigrant, and Pacific Islander community members who have been facing rising incidences of hate and violence.”

Participants plan to gather along the sidewalks, lining both sides of Highway 99 from 220th to 228th Streets Southwest. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring signs to show support.

Details on parking will be shared at the Facebook event link but attendees are asked not to park in the Ranch 99 complex parking lot.

The event is not connected with a rally being planned by Edmonds residents Will Chen and Jenna Nand. (More on that in their letter to the editor here.)

“This other rally kind of took us by surprise. It seems like it was planned completely independently of ours. But the more the merrier,” Nand said.

“I am glad to see it happening,” Chen added.