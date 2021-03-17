Vern Woods promoted to Peoples Bank district branch manager  

Peoples Bank announced Wednesday that it has promoted Vern Woods to vice president, district branch manager. Woods joined Peoples Bank in April 2016 as vice president, retail branch manager, and was immediately tasked with opening and leading the bank’s Edmonds branch.

The Edmonds branch opened in July 2016 and moved to its permanent location at 201 Main St. in September 2019.

“I joined Peoples Bank because I wanted to be part of a company that focuses on customers, values its employees, and believes in building strong ties to the community,” Woods said. “Edmonds is home to me, and I am proud of the work we’ve done building trusted relationships with our customers and partners in this community.”

A graduate of Edmonds High School, Woods has been affiliated with local banks in the Edmonds area for over 25 years. Woods is on the board of the American Red Cross Snohomish County Chapter, served as president of the Edmonds Lions Club, volunteers for the Edmonds Senior Center, and is a member of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Woods will remain at the Edmonds branch while performing his expanded duties.