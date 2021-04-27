27 downtown Edmonds merchants, restaurants participating in Localvore April 29-May 2

The Edmonds Localvore event is back for its seventh year after a pandemic hiatus.

From Thursday, April 29 through Sunday, May 2, shoppers and diners can enjoy special savings and unique gifts with a purchase at 27 participating restaurants, shops and salons. Each visit to a participating location also earns customers a chance to win one of three grand prizes.

Visitors can support Localvore, a shop-small, shop-local initiative, that also earns them special deals along the way. To join the event, customers simply pick up a Locavore Passport at any one of the participating locations, listed at www.edmondslocalvore.com, and then stamp the passport at each location to earn the special offer at that merchant. As a bonus, for each visit, customers can post on social media with #edmondslocalvore and tag the location name, to earn a chance at one of three grand prize gift baskets (a $450 value).

This year, there are 27 participating merchants — up from 12 in 2019 and the dates have been extended from just one day to participate to four, so visitors can enjoy the whole weekend visiting even more downtown Edmonds merchants, and earning more savings and chances to win.

Edmonds Localvore was started by five women-owned downtown businesses as a way to build a community of local entrepreneurs, create a special event for Edmonds visitors, and give something back to loyal, local supporters. “This our biggest year yet,” said Sarah Sewalelot of The Refinery Salon. “We’re so excited to bring in so many more restaurants, shops and salons this year as our business community grows, and our customers continue to support all of us.”

Added Kim Karrick of Scratch Distillery “Especially as we’re over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so appreciative of Edmonds visitors, and hope this year’s Localvore gives people a safe and positive way to continue to visit downtown.”

Additional details will continue to be made available at www.edmondslocalvore.com and on social media @edmondslocalvore.