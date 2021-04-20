Aiden Ross Hill: He loved fishing, travel and time with family

Alden Ross Hill

On April 13, 2021, we had to say “so long for now” to Alden “Fod” Hill. Alden was born in Miltonvale, Kansas on April 11, 1935. At age eight, he and his four siblings and parents moved to the Pacific Northwest. Settling in Bothell, WA, Alden moved next door to his future wife, Lauraine Green and her family. Alden and Lauraine were married at age nineteen and were married for almost 67 years. Together they had three children: Debra (spouse, Jim), Deann (spouse, Andy) and Darwin (spouse, Lori).

Alden’s journey was filled with many adventures, challenges, accomplishments and risk taking. He was passionate about fishing and so many memories were made and stories embellished about his fishing trips. In his younger days, he tried his luck with Midget Car racing until Lauraine put a stop to that – too risky!

Alden also had a great sense of patriotism by participating in ROTC while attending University of Washington and he served in the Army National Guard. Working hard to support his family, Alden often held multiple jobs along with his own side business, Al’s Rototilling, which kept him busy especially in the spring when his customers planted their gardens.

After forty three years as a teamster employed in the local trucking industry, Alden retired from his dispatch job. Even though Alden worked hard, he also planned some kind of a trip each year to get a well-deserved break with his family. Most often trips involved fishing and/or family reunions. One memorable trip to some sketchy towns in Mexico created a lot of laughs for years to come. Alden also liked to build and was continually adding to and remodeling their home in Shoreline. Once their children became adults, he built another nice rambler in Maltby where he thought they would retire. But it was on Lake Ki where he built a lakefront house, Alden’s and Lauraine’s last home prior to “retiring” to Quail Park.

Alden leaves one remaining brother and wife, Ken and Pat; his wife and best friend, Lauraine; three children with spouses, nine grandchildren (three with spouses) and one great granddaughter; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, distant relatives and countless friends.

He will be remembered for his lively discussions and storytelling, his kind and fair nature, his infectious laugh and his can-do attitude. His love of fishing, travelling, laughing and most of all, his love of family was contagious and influenced his children, grandchildren and surely their children to come. We are sad to see him go, but know he is with the Lord and we look forward to sharing stories when we are together with Alden again!

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.