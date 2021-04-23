Another Edmonds Kids Garden event set for April 24-25

All families in the Edmonds and Shoreline area are invited to the third and final Edmonds Kids Garden event at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden on April 24-25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. Head to the Garden for a self-guided activity and take home a craft kit.

The Edmonds Kids Garden event series is a collaboration between the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to celebrate and promote youth gardeners. Printing and materials donated by Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds. This event is free for all local families thanks to a generous grant from the National Garden Clubs Inc.