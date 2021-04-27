Beware of ‘unusual’ COVID testing sites, health district says

We had inquiries from readers Monday asking about free COVID testing being offered near the Edmonds ferry terminal, as it appeared that proper testing protocols weren’t being followed. Turns out, the Snohomish Health District has also received questions about the operation and is investigating.

“We have received a couple emails from folks about the Edmonds ferry landing testing,” said Health District spokesperson Heather Thomas. Those questions have been forwarded to the Washington State Department of Health’s Laboratory Quality Assurance, she added.

Thomas also pointed to a health district announcement from Friday noting that reports from Public Health – Seattle & King County highlighted “unusual” testing sites and practices “by at least one organization.” Among the concerns raised: substandard testing set-ups that don’t following infection prevention practices and failure to report test results to public health authorities as required by law. The agency has also received complaints of door-to-door outreach making false statements to residents about testing being required by the health department or the governor.

Following news coverage about the concerns from Seattle & King County Public Healt, the Snohomish Health District also received inquiries about testing site operations in Snohomish County, and those are being investigated — including the one in Edmonds.

The Snohomish Health District “advises caution in engaging with anyone offering or requiring testing who cannot demonstrate affiliation with a legitimate health care entity. This should include providing proper identification linking them to that entity.

“Although testing can be mandated by local public health in some circumstances, that authority is never delegated to a non-health district entity,” the announcement continued. Individuals should be skeptical about solicitations for free testing in public, at someone’s doorstep, by telephone or email. Unfortunately, risk of sub-standard practices, inaccurate results, or identity theft do exist. People should err on the side of not engaging if approached.”

Those with questions or concerns about the legitimacy of a testing operation should contact the health district by email at complaints@snohd.org or share details through the call center at 425.339.5278. If COVID testing is needed, people should contact their health care provider, local pharmacy or visit www.snohd.org/testing.